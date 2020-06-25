Kelly Clarkson Says She Makes A ‘Daily Effort’ Not To Give In To Depression Amid Divorce

Clarkson and Demi Lovato praised one another for being open about their mental health struggles.

Kelly Clarkson is keeping her mental health struggles public. In an interview with Demi Lovato for The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol winner discussed struggling with depression, something she has in common with Lovato.

“I have similar issues, and I suffer from depression. I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world, or just from childhood, you’ve been kind of trained to, like, just keep going and you can handle it. Especially as a woman, it’s like, ‘Don’t let ’em see you sweat,'” Clarkson said during the interview.

Lovato told Clarkson that she was one of the first idols that she had ever had. The “Anyone” singer said that she wouldn’t be the artist she is today if she hadn’t had Clarkson to look up to. Lovato said that she was only able to be outspoken and fearless because Clarkson had forged that path first. When she was younger, Lovato said she wanted to be like Clarkson because the American Idol winner seemed so genuine.

Clarkson is currently going through a divorce from Brandon Blackstock, who she was married to for seven years. The news broke roughly three weeks ago that Clarkson would be filing to end their marriage. In speaking with Lovato, Clarkson said that she has to work every day to remain positive, and it often takes more effort than fans might think.

“That’s a daily effort. That’s not like a given like you’re over it and you went to some magical therapy session and it’s over. I think that’s a daily thing that you work at and a daily thing that I work at,” Clarkson explained.

Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together, and she was also the stepmother to two children from Blackstock’s previous marriage. Clarkson, who has stopped wearing her wedding ring on her show, has yet to directly address the split from Blackstock.

As she was in her interview with Lovato, though, the “Piece by Piece” singer has been open about her state of mind in recent weeks. In speaking with Glamour UK for a YouTube video that can be found here, the singer said that she was an “emotional roller coaster.” In the video, which was posted on June 16, Clarkson suggested that it was difficult for her to do all of her normal jobs while being a mother to her children full-time as well. Because they aren’t in school, they became Clarkson’s responsibility even as she films her show and coached on The Voice.