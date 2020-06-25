WWE Rumors: Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s Reported Return Date Revealed

Ronda Rousey hasn’t been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, and there’s no telling if she ever plans on returning to the company. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has learned that she isn’t officially done with the company, even though it could be a while before she returns.

As documented by Cageside Seats, the report states that Rousey won’t be back until next year’s WrestleMania at the earliest. That’s if she even returns at all, as her future with the company is reportedly still up in the air.

The report doesn’t go into great detail about Rousey’s current status, and the news is based on backstage rumors. However, WrestleMania season makes sense given that Rousey is considered by fans and management as a marquee attraction.

Rousey left WWE to start a family with her husband Travis Browne, but she hasn’t had a child at the time of this writing. It remains unknown if that’s still her plan, as she’s also stated that she’s taking life as it comes. However, that may be another reason why she’s in no rush to return to the ring.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Rousey suffered a gruesome finger injury last year, which could also have factored into her taking an extended leave of absence. However, as the report highlights, Rousey recently opened up about her wrestling status during an appearance on Steve-O’s podcast.

“I love the WWE, I had such a great time, I love all the girls in the locker room like hell yeah like running out there you know, and having fake fights for fun is the best thing. I love choreography, I love acting, I love theatre and it’s like live theatre. It’s one of the last forms of live theatre and it’s so fun but it was like I was doing it basically part-time and I was away from home over 200 days out of the year.”

Rousey’s comments about wrestling being fake also upset several members of the WWE locker room, so the superstar may have some backstage heat if she returns. Her colleagues took issue with her disrespecting the physicality of the sport as countless performers have been injured and lost their careers in the past.

Per Forbes, Rousey also lashed out at the WWE Universe recently, describing the fans as “ungrateful” and claiming that they don’t “appreciate her.” Her attitude toward the audience suggests that she has no desire to perform for them, and Rousey’s comments are unlikely to make more fans warm to her.