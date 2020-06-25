Sadie Robertson Shares An Adorable Beach Photo Alongside Her Husband Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff enjoyed a day at the beach.

Duck Dynasty star and former Dancing with the Stars contestant Sadie Robertson took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 24 to share an adorable beach photo alongside her husband Christian Huff. The 23-year-old leaned back on her husband while lounging on a beach towel in the sand.

Robertson showed off her tan while dressed in a tan bathing suit coverup. She wore her long blond hair tied back behind her head, several loose pieces sticking out on either side of her face. She held a pink carnation up to her nose, a variety of other flowers visible in an assortment of other colors on the towel. She appeared to be enjoying the day, a wide smile visible on her face.

Meanwhile, Huff went shirtless and sported a pair of blue swim trunks. He wrapped one arm around his wife’s shoulders as he flashed a peace sign and smiled for the camera.

Beach goers and blue ocean waves could be seen behind the couple, creating a picturesque background. In the caption of her post, Robertson promoted her Christian podcast entitled, WHOA That’s Good. She shared that her newest guest is Bob Goff, a lawyer, speaker and author. She shared a few of Goff’s famous inspirational quotes and revealed that he would be discussing the topic of dreaming big.

Robertson’s post got a lot of attention online, racking up over 135,000 likes in only a few hours. She boasts a whopping 3.8 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photo and to tell her how much she inspires them. Others had already watched the podcast and took the time to tell Robertson how much they had enjoyed it.

“Listening to the “dream big” podcast with Bob Foff right now!!!! I love it!!!! Thank you for taking us into your world and sharing so much truth,” one person wrote.

“Ahhh! I love when you have Bob Goff on! I keep re-listening to the first one you did with him!” commented a second person.

“Cutest picture I’ve ever seen! You and your husband are couple goals, Sadie!” remarked a third social media user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, in addition to running a podcast, Robertson also owns a clothing line entitled Words of Affirmation. The line includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, and accessories all of which feature a positive message or phrase. Many of the items have ties to Christianity while others are simply meant to uplift and empower.