Raven-Symone Says Intimate Wedding To Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Was A ‘True Reflection Of Our Love’

Raven-Symone recently shared why it was important for her to go public with her marriage to Miranda Pearman-Maday.

The Disney Channel alum surprised fans when she announced that she and Pearman-Maday tied the knot on Tuesday, June 16. Prior to the nuptials, Symone’s followers had no idea who the actress was romantically involved with. For Symone, it was important for her to keep that part of her life separate from the public through the years. However, she told People on Wednesday, June 24 that she knew she wanted to share their special day with people who have supported her over the span of her career.

“Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it’s one of the biggest and happiest of my life,” Symone said. “Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership.”

Symone and Pearman-Maday’s intimate ceremony only included six people and took place in Debbie Allen’s garden. Allen, who is most known for her extensive dance career as well as an executive producer for Grey’s Anatomy, also provided a catered meal for the wedding. She and Symone have been friends for multiple years.

Allen said she wanted to ensure Symone had the perfect day filled with foods she knew the actress would love. While Symone attempted to keep the wedding as simple as possible, Allen said she added a few items to spruce up the menu.

“She said, ‘Well I just want oysters,”‘ Allen recalled. “She loves my oysters I make for her. I made her some lobster pasta and got her a triple berry cake from Sweet Lady Jane. You only get married once… it was a joy to do that for her.”

Even though the initial wedding ceremony was small, Symone said she and her bride plan to have a post-coronavirus after-party when it’s deemed safe to have large gatherings. As for now, she’s pleased with the outpour of support she received after announcing her wedding online. On her first post to share the news, she received more than 500,000 likes, which you can see here. She also received multiple comments and words of encouragement from many of her celebrity friends and colleagues, including her co-stars from The Cheetah Girls.

In addition to collaborating on their wedding together, Symone’s wife also took a big step in fully committing herself to The View alum. She hyphenated her last name to Symone’s, whose full name is Raven-Symone Christina Pearman. After exchanging their vows, the couple celebrated being officially married by dancing to “99 Problems” by Jay-Z.