WWE News: Superstar Sends Out Angry Tweet Over ‘Raw’ Match Being Heavily Edited

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw brought some big names and legends back, but one WWE superstar is not happy about how things went. Liv Morgan took to social media to voice her complete displeasure with how things were handled in her match against Natalya on Monday. She ended up leaving with a loss, but after a match cut much shorter than it should have been.

On this week’s episode from the red brand, Liv took on Natalya in a match that went no more than 60 seconds. The recap of the match from WWE‘s website barely gives a full paragraph, and it just states that Liv tapped out to the Sharpshooter for the loss.

The recap is more focused on the new friendship between Lana and Natalya than the match itself. That storyline is advancing with the two forming a new bond or team on Monday Night Raw.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Liv took to Twitter to go after WWE and showcase her anger. She tweeted out two pictures that WWE had on their website and sarcastically thanked them for showing action cut out of Monday’s broadcast.

Thank you for posting photos of what you cut out of my match I guess. Appreciate it @wwe pic.twitter.com/QfsZClDtAs — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 24, 2020

ose pictures were on the Monday Night Raw recap on WWE’s website, but they are no longer visible in the gallery. Fans also noticed that the images show offense from Liv Morgan not seen in the match against Natalya.

Now, a mere three images remain on the site, with two of them showing Natalya in command.

Later on in the evening, Liv was shown in the backstage area and approached by Ruby Riott, as reported by The Inquisitr.

There was a tease that the former members of the Riott Squad could end up partnering up again, but only time will tell there.

In early April, Liv actually picked up a significant victory over Natalya on the second day of WrestleMania 36. Since then, she has picked up multiple wins over Riott and another against Natalya but suffered a bad loss this week.

Earlier this year, she defeated Lana several times after the strange storyline involving Rusev and Bobby Lashley and a WWE wedding. It’s difficult for fans to believe that the same Liv they saw trounced on Monday was in the Elimination Chamber in February.

No-one knows where WWE is going with Liv Morgan from here. Her match on Raw was nothing more than advancement for the Lana and Natalya storyline. If the tease of a Riott Squad return becomes a reality, it could make for some strong tag matches.