Bethenny Frankel Claps Back After Troll Suggests She’s Not A Chef

Bethenny Frankel reacted to one of her haters on Instagram.

Bethenny Frankel doesn’t want her fans and followers to doubt her skills when it comes to her talent in the kitchen.

According to a June 23 report from Us Weekly magazine, the former Real Housewives of New York City star was recently forced to clap back at one of her haters on Instagram after she debuted her new line of Skinnygirl preserves.

“I’m so excited to share my newest [Skinnygirl Brand] product with you – #Skinnygirl preserves!” Bethenny wrote in the caption of her June 22 post. “There are 5 flavors that are completely sugar free — seriously, you won’t believe it they’re SO good.”

Bethenny went on to tell her fans and followers that she, as a natural foods chef, loves to create dishes that are not only healthy and delicious, but also affordable to her audience. She then said that the new product is currently available at Public stores around the country and will eventually be added to her online products.

“I can’t wait for you to try these in all 5 flavors!” she continued.

As Us Weekly magazine reminded their readers, Bethenny was a natural foods chef before she began starring on The Real Housewives of New York City many years ago. However, one follower of Bethenny’s in particular seemed to have forgotten how Bethenny got her start and took aim at the reality star in the comments section of her post.

“When did you become a chef? In your small NY apartment you used your kitchen for storage. Right?” the person asked.

The troll then went on to say that she appreciated the way in which Bethenny was expanding her brand and promoting her product before encouraging her to stay true to herself.

A short time after the hater’s comment was shared, Bethenny clapped back at her false diss.

“Wrong girl,” she wrote.

At that point, the person claimed to have gotten Bethenny mixed up with someone else and told her that she’s a fan of hers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bethenny hasn’t always had good luck with food and during a trip to Boston in 2018 to see her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, she suffered a nearly deadly allergic reaction after she unknowingly consumed fish in a bowl of soup she was eating.

Over a year later, Bethenny admitted that she was so grateful to have a second chance of life after her boyfriend saved her life after she fell unconscious at his home.