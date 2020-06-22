Peter Madrigal Believes Jax Taylor And James Kennedy Are The Most ‘Changed’ Cast Members On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Peter Madrigal feels that Jax Taylor has changed a lot since marrying Brittany Cartwright.

Peter Madrigal appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast days ago, where he was asked which of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars had changed the most.

“I think [Jax Taylor] has changed for the positive, especially getting married,” Peter said, according to a report from Reality Tea on June 22. “He’s changed. He enjoys cutting the lawn and he enjoys just chilling out.”

As fans of the Bravo reality series well know, Jax married Brittany Cartwright one year ago in Kentucky and earlier this year, fans watched as the two of them walked down the aisle on an episode of Season 8.

While Jax seemed to unravel after their wedding as the attention shifted from the two of them to other cast members, Peter defended his co-star and fellow SUR Restaurant employee’s behavior, telling David that he was simply transitioning into married life and trying to “figure himself out.”

Peter went on to say that he believes all of his co-stars have changed for the better in the years since the series began airing in 2013.

“Everybody matures and everybody changes for the better,” he noted, adding that James Kennedy is the person who has changed the most.

During production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules last year, James was dealt an ultimatum from his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, who told him that if he didn’t quit drinking permanently, they would break up. Now, nearly one year later, James has been sober ever since and Peter has found his journey into sobriety to be inspirational.

In addition to James, Lala Kent is also newly sober, having celebrated one year of sobriety several months ago after spiraling years prior due to her father’s untimely death.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, one person who has refused to acknowledge that James has changed for the better is his former Vanderpump Rules co-star and ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, who told People magazine earlier this month that she does not believe James has changed at all.

During an interview promoting her new book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, Kristen told the magazine that she doesn’t know that she would ever truly believe that James is a new man. She then said that he would need to do more than just apologize for his past behavior.

“It would take actual growth. And we’ve never seen that in the four, five years James has been on the show,” she claimed.