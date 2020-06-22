Teresa Giudice’s Youngest Daughter, Audriana, Graduates From Fifth Grade In A Drive-Thru Ceremony

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice shared videos and photos on Instagram to celebrate her youngest daughter, Audriana’s graduation on Monday. The youngest Giudice graduated from fifth grade in a drive-thru celebration at her school.

Teresa shared a photo of Audriana wearing a white shirt and a red mortarboard. The caption congratulated Audriana while acknowledging just how grown up the star’s youngest daughter was.

“Congratulations to my baby who’s not a baby at all anymore!”

The Standing Strong author continued to share her feelings with her almost two million followers. Teresa wrote that she was “so proud” of Audriana and indicated just how hard the young lady works “at everything!”

Teresa’s caption continued to address Audriana’s shyness and aversion to photos.

“I know you hate all the videos and pictures I take,” the New Jersey mom wrote.

However, Teresa explained that the photos were her way of freezing time.

“I don’t want to miss a thing!”

Audriana’s apprehension around the camera was apparent as Teresa filmed the drive-thru ceremony for her Instagram Live. The young graduate, dressed in a black striped jumper, frequently asked her mom to stop filming. Audriana was concerned that filming was against the rules. Teresa even commented on her daughter’s actions at one point.

“She’s getting shy,” Teresa said of her daughter.

From the car, Teresa showed the graduation ceremony. Cars drove through a red and white balloon arch as various educators lined the sidewalks. A massive congratulations sign adorned the walkway as Teresa narrated the video. The reality actress frequently told Audriana how much she loved her.

When it was Audriana’s turn in line, the soon to be sixth-grader hopped out of the black SUV and took several photos with her teachers. Teresa, clearly a proud mom, yelled “congratulations” as Audriana quickly got back into the car.

Teresa wasn’t the only one to congratulate Audriana. Friends, family, and fans were quick to share well wishes with the star’s daughter. The Instagram post gained over 22,000 likes in a short time. Almost two hundred fans took to the comments to simply write “congrats.”

“Congrats my beautiful girl,” Audriana’s aunt and Teresa’s co-star, Melissa Gorga, commented.

Another former real housewife also shared thoughts on the pictures.

“Sweetest girl ever!!! Love you to pieces Audriana!!! Congratulations,” Dina Manzo wrote.

Dina starred on Seasons 1,2, and 6 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey with Teresa. The two have remained close, and Dina is Audriana’s godmother.