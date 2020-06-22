Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Eileen Davidson Feels Bad For Denise Richards Amid Brandi Glanville Affair Rumors

Eileen Davidson knows the actress is having a tough time.

Eileen Davidson feels bad for Denise Richards as she continues to face rumors of an alleged affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star and former friend, Brandi Glanville.

During a recent appearance on The Daily Dish podcast, Eileen, who was featured in a full-time position on the Bravo reality series from Season 5 through Season 7, said that while she doesn’t know for sure if there is any truth to the reports of hookups between the two women, she sympathizes with what Denise is going through amid the buzz.

“I really don’t know what happened. I don’t know if it happened,” she said, according to a June 21 report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I honestly feel for her. Because even though you sign on for this, it’s not easy. And I’m not sure if she was prepared for all of this, you know? I feel for her.”

At the end of last year, amid filming on the currently airing 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eileen met up with the ladies of the cast, as well as a few other former cast members, including Kim Richards, Brandi, and Adrienne Maloof, for filming at Kyle Richards home in Encino, California. Then, just weeks later, rumors began swirling in which it was alleged that Brandi had engaged in an affair with Denise and ran to their cast mates with the details.

Looking back on her filming session with her former cast mates at Kyle’s house, Eileen said she had a great time reuniting with her friends.

“It was fun to see everybody,” she said. “Kyle’s house is completely beautiful, and it was a great party.”

In addition to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 cameo, Eileen was also seen briefly on the show’s eight season, which immediately led to speculation regarding a potential full-time return, which has yet to happen.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika Jayne spoke out about Eileen’s position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an interview earlier this year and admitted that she had a blast catching up with her former cast mate at Kyle’s home.

“I miss Eileen,” Erika admitted to Hollywood Life in April. “Eileen was a real voice of clarity and strength, and she was honest and open.”

According to Erika, she felt that Eileen was a great cast member of the series and found her to be a cool lady and a great friend.