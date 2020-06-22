Carson Daly Celebrates His First Father’s Day As A Dad Of Four

Carson Daly's wife Siri shared a sweet photo of him enjoying Father's Day surrounded by his children.

The Today Show’s Carson Daly celebrated a special Father’s Day this year as it was the first Father’s Day he’s enjoyed as a father of four children. His wife Siri took to Instagram on Sunday, June 21 to share a sweet photo of her husband surrounded by his children, according to Today.

In the adorable photo, Carson sat in his family’s kitchen, all four of his children gathered around him. His 5 year old daughter London Rose sat perched on the family’s granite countertop as she looked at her father. Carson appeared to be in the middle of a conversation with his eldest child, 11 year old Jackson James. His 7-year-old daughter Etta Jones stood at his side, a pair of braids in her hair. On his lap Carson held their youngest child, a baby girl named Goldie Patricia who is 2 months old. Goldie appeared to be squirming around, her mouth open wide.

In her caption, Siri wished her husband a happy Father’s Day and pointed out how all four children love to be around their father all the time. The photo accumulated over 20,000 likes in no time. Many people took to the comments section to wish Carson a happy Father’s Day and to compliment Siri on the adorable candid snapshot.

“So much going on in this picture! Happy Father’s Day, Carson!” wrote one person.

“I love everything about this post! Reading the caption made me tear up. God bless your family,” said another person.

Others complimented Carson on how much he appears to love being a father to his four children.

“I love to see a man thoroughly enjoy being a Dad. Hope you all have the best day celebrating,” one social media user wrote.

“So much about this photograph to love. Children and their Dad, a needed bond,” remarked another.

On Friday, Carson sat down for a virtual interview with his Today Show colleagues Craig Melvin and Al Roker f0r a discussion on fatherhood. The three men discussed their plans for Father’s Day and Carson emphasized how much of his life revolves around his four children.

“This is what it’s all about for me. Daly squad, right here! You guys know, I love my kids. I find myself working to get home,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carson isn’t afraid to be open and honest about family matters. He recently opened up about he and his wife’s sleeping habits, explaining that they no longer sleep in the same bed.