Bekah Martinez Celebrates Fathers In Touching Instagram Post

Bekah Martinez shared beautiful family photos featuring her newborn son.

Bekah Martinez, known for her appearance in Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 12 to celebrate fathers. Martinez, who welcomed a son this week, celebrated her boyfriend and the father of the child, Grayston Leonard, as well as her own father.

She included five photos within the post, the first featuring she and Leonard sitting together as they held their two children. Leonard held his newborn son, who has not yet been named, touching his nose to the infant’s face. Meanwhile, Martinez smiled broadly as she held their other child, a 1-year-old girl named Ruth. Ruth, who was breastfeeding, reached one hand out to touch the top of her brother’s head.

In the second photo, Martinez held her son who was wrapped up tightly in a polka dot blanket. She and Leonard exuded happiness as they stared down lovingly at their new bundle of joy.

Little Ruth appeared very excited to be a big sister, attempting to hold her little brother in another photo. Martinez also included a photo of her own father holding his two grandchildren on his lap while beaming at the camera. In the final photo, Martinez shared a photo of Leonard kissing their sleeping newborn son, his eyes closed.

In her caption, Martinez gushed about how lucky she is to have two special men in her life like Leonard and her dad.

The post got a lot of love online, racking up over 30,000 likes in less than an hour. Martinez boasts 654,000 followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photos and to congratulate her on the birth of her son.

“I hope to look HALF as fantastic as you after giving birth for the second time, you are literally glowing,” gushed one person.

“You two make beautiful babies! Happy Father’s Day Gray!” another social media user wrote.

“Heart exploding over here. Love following along with your precious family,” remarked another person.

Other fans expressed their anxiousness to hear what Martinez decided to name the child.

“Patiently (or not so) awaiting baby name reveal. Congratulations,” one person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the child was born on Friday, June 19, at 2:52 a.m. in the family’s living room. Martinez had opted for a home birth utilizing a blow up pool. The baby weighs seven pounds and eight ounces and Martinez is open to name suggestions from followers and friends.