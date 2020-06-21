Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Harris Opens Up About Their Delivery Experience In Father’s Day Tribute

Ammika Harris took to social media to celebrate Chris Brown on Father’s Day several months after giving birth to his son, Aeko Catori Brown.

While Harris and Brown are known to keep the details of their relationship discreet, the model decided to give her 1 million Instagram followers a glimpse of what her birthing experience was like on Sunday, June 21. The photo she used was taken in the delivery room as the couple anticipated seeing their baby boy. Brown was photographed holding tightly onto Harris’ hand while wearing scrubs, a face mask and a cap on his head. Harris rested next to him on a hospital bed as she kept her eyes closed.

In addition to sharing the touching moment she had with her baby daddy, Harris also gave a fun fact about what was happening in the delivery room when the photo was taken. She said Brown’s singing voice was able to calm her down as the background noises in the room began to intensify.

“I asked him to play his album during the procedure because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools,” Harris recalled. “Happy Father’s Day baby!”

Harris decided to close the comments shortly after the update was posted. However, she received more than 130,000 likes for the upload, which is the first one she’s shared about Brown since his birthday back in May. According to Hollywood Life, the birthday message was another way for Harris to show her affection for Brown, as she tagged him in the post and followed up by saying she loved him underneath the now-deleted photo.

After months of speculation, Brown and Harris welcomed Aeko into the world on November 20, 2019. One month later, Brown posted several photos of Aeko on Instagram for the first time. The “Run It” artist shared a black-and-white photo of his baby, as well as more images from the delivery room. Since then, both parents have shared Aeko’s milestones with their followers, like when he turned 6 months old back in May.

Although Harris referred to Brown as her “baby” in her Instagram post, neither of them have confirmed they’re in a romantic relationship. The two dated off and on prior to Aeko’s birth but are rumored to be working on building a solid foundation for their family. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Harris and Aeko currently reside in Germany, which has made it difficult for Brown to see them due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the parents are reportedly remaining in touch through phone and video chats.

Aeko is Brown’s second child. He also shares daughter Royalty Brown, 6, with his ex, Nia Guzman.