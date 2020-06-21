Da’Vonne Rogers Speaks Out On ‘Big Brother’ All-Stars Casting

Da’Vonne Rogers is finally addressing her fans on social media regarding the upcoming season of Big Brother. Season 22 of the hit reality competition series is rumored to be an All-Stars season, and many were praying that Da’Vonne be cast after she became a fan favorite in Season 17 and 18. She lasted 22 and 51 days respectively and eventually headed over to MTV to join The Challenge. There’s been much speculation about her appearing on BB22, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen according to a new tweet from the reality star.

“Y’all please [sad emoji] I will NOT be on BIG BROTHER US this summer. I don’t want y’all looking forward to something that isn’t real. The gif was NOT related to BB,” she wrote about a previous tweet.

Before confirming that she will not be a houseguest this summer, Da’Vonne tweeted a gif of the Evil Queen in Snow White going into hiding while smirking, which some of her fans took as a sign she was going into sequester for Big Brother.

Fans immediately began leaving comments on the gif wishing her luck on All-Stars. Others suggested people she should align with, and those she might want to stay away from.

Unfortunately, the gif was shared for a different reason which she did not disclose. On the bright side, this could mean she has a chance on showing up on The Challenge Season 36. The new season was supposed to already be filming but was put on hold due to COVID-19. It looks like Season 36 of the MTV reality show will begin in August, the same time that Season 22 of Big Brother will be filming.

It’s been two seasons since Da’Vonne appeared on a Challenge, with her last on War of the Worlds where she was paired with Stephen Bear. The two did not see eye to eye, to say the least, and Da’Vonne had major issues with Wes Bergmann which carried off-screen and onto social media. At this time, Da’Vonne has not mentioned anything about being on Season 36 of The Challenge, but her fans are definitely keeping their fingers crossed.

The 32-year-old isn’t the only one who has shut down rumors about appearing on All-Stars. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankie Grande also crushed the hopes of some of his fans earlier this week when talking about becoming a houseguest for the second time.

“It would be a very difficult time with everything that’s going on in the world. That would be a very tough decision for me to make, to leave everyone right now. I think it would be pretty irresponsible of me,” he said on Twitch.

Frankie didn’t completely rule it out, so fans will have to wait and see if he appears, and alongside who when the show kicks off in July or August depending on the pandemic.