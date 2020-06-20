Addison Russell’s New Korean Baseball Team Downplays His Past Domestic Abuse Allegations

Former Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell’s new Korean Baseball team doesn’t seem bothered by the fact that he was suspended for several games by major league baseball for domestic abuse. In fact, the team, the Kiwoom Heroes, defended its decision to sign him as a free agent on Saturday by saying it didn’t feel as though he didn’t anything all that bad.

Yoo Jee-ho of the Yonhap News Agency reported the team’s defense of Russell is rooted in how long he was suspended by MLB after he was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife. Heroes’ general manager Kim Chi-hyun told the paper the team did its due diligence before signing the former Cub. That included talking to his agent, who assured Kim that Russell was suspended over a series of text messages and not actual physical abuse.

“If he had engaged in physical abuse, he would have been banned for 80 games, but he served only 40 games,” Kim said. “Obviously, what he did was wrong, but we felt it wasn’t bad enough that he should no longer play baseball.”

Russell’s suspension dates back September of 2018 when Melisa Reidy made the accusation of domestic abuse. He was first put on administrative leave by the Cubs and as ESPN reported in October of that year Rob Manfred handed down the 40-game suspension after doing an independent investigation into Reidy’s allegations.

Russell originally denied he had committed any kind of abuse but issued a statement after the suspension was handed down that said he would accept the punishment and move on. The following year, the Cubs announced Russell had been going through treatment to deal with the issues that led to the alleged abuse before he was allowed back on the field.

He did eventually play again for the Cubs in 2019 but after spending part of the season in the minor leagues due to struggles on the field and his comments off them, he was released by the club after the regular season came to an end.

Yoo said Russell will likely be a backup middle infielder for the Heroes as the team has two established stars at second base and shortstop. Those are the only positions the former Cub has played in his major and minor league career. The team said it plans on playing him at his natural positions.

Kim told Yoo the team had been in talks with another Major League player, but those talks fell through. The Heroes were courting outfielder Yasiel Puig but he decided to stay with MLB.