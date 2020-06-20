Teresa Giudice Shocks Fans With Bleach Blond Bob

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has shocked her 1.9 million followers on Instagram by sharing a new photo in which she is sporting a bleach blond bob. The reality star is almost unrecognizable in the new photo after she appeared to have ditched her signature brunette locks for something she has never tried before. Teresa opted for a dramatic smokey eye as well, which she attributed to celebrity makeup designer Priscilla DiStasio, who was present for the shoot.

Immediately, fans began flooding the comments section under the post, shocked at what they were seeing. Some fellow Bravolebrities got in on the action, too, completely taken aback at the new Teresa.

In reference to Teresa’s “I do a thing called what I want” caption, co-star Margaret Josephs wrote, “Yes you do!! Please cut your hair like this.”

“GORGE,” Lisa Rinna wrote.

Fans found out rather quickly that this wasn’t a completely new do and that Teresa was just sporting a very fabulous wig, as she began sharing photo after photo to her timeline sporting different hairdos. The second wig Teresa wore was blond yet again, but this time the locks were quite long with a little bit of wave to them. She paired the look with a red beret and a black halter top.

Her third style was a brunette to blond ombre wavy wig, which she has sported on her natural hair in the past. Perhaps more shocking was look number four, which was a pastel pink, super-straight wig that seemed to match her lips perfectly. Teresa wore pink again in a later image, but this time in the form of a bob that mimicked her blond look from the beginning of the photoshoot session.

By the end of Friday night, Teresa had shared nine photos to her feed wearing all different kinds of hairstyles, including a short red wig and a short brown wig that she dubbed the “momager.” She thanked Priscilla for giving her all the new looks and for giving her laughs along the way.

“You are so pretty. Every hair color looks gorgeous on you,” one fan noted on Teresa’s last pic of the evening.

Another commenter joked that each new snap was getting fewer and fewer likes because the pictures seemed strange after a while. Instead of just sharing 10 photos in one post, Teresa posted them all separately, essentially spamming the feeds of her followers. For now, it looks like Teresa is still a brunette underneath it all, but whether she will be sporting any of these new looks on the upcoming season of RHONJ remains to be seen.