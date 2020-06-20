’90 Day Fiancé’: Syngin Colchester And Tania Maduro Share Relationship Struggles

Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro made their TLC debut on the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé. Now, the couple has returned to the network for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and it looks like the honeymoon phase is officially over, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

The couple met when Maduro traveled to South Africa to meet a man she met on a dating app. Things didn’t work out with that love connection, but she decided to stick around and explore the country. During a night out on the town, she met Colchester, who was working as a bartender at the time. The pair spent almost five months together before Maduro returned to the United States, vowing to apply for the K-1 visa so Colchester could join her soon.

During their time on 90 Day Fiancé, the couple had their share of ups and downs, but still decided to get married within the allotted 90-day period. At the end of the season, Colchester complained about Maduro constantly pressuring him to have children, despite not acknowledging him as her soulmate. Meanwhile, Maduro became concerned that her husband wouldn’t find his footing and settle into a real job.

While talking to ET’s Lauren Zima, Colchester said things were so tumultuous during a trip back to South Africa that he considered staying in his home country — without his wife.

“This was for me a very emotional roller coaster, going back down,” he said.

“It was a very surreal moment, ups and downs, you’re there literally with your wife, you’re like, ‘Damn, should I even go back home with my wife?’ Yeah, it’s definitely a lot. I would say this was more emotional than last season.”

But despite the relationship struggles, he said he’s determined to make things work with his wife — and to build a life for himself in America with his new family.

“I’m committed, you know, and I think there’s a good future in America right now for me and good things going on here and everything,” he said.

“You know, obviously, it’s all because of this girl sitting next to you.”

The South African went on to admit that if the relationship didn’t work out, he would be on the first plane back home.

As for Maduro, she described the emotional time in South Africa as a “build-up moment.” She said she and her husband were previously stuck in a “vacation mode,” but the reality of being married and needing to settle down has hit them like a ton of bricks.