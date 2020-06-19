Simone Biles Describes Herself As ‘Sour Then Sweet’ As She Poses In A Tiny Crop Top

Simone wore a cropped white tank in her gorgeous photos.

Simone Biles flaunted her fit physique in a tiny crop top as she showed off two different sides of her personality. On Friday, the 23-year-old Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to share two stunning new snapshots with her 3.8 million followers, and she seemed to reference a popular candy brand in the caption of her post.

Simone described herself as “sour then sweet,” which is part of the tagline for Sour Patch Kids gummy candies. Commercials for the brand show anthropomorphic gummy candies doing something naughty before putting on a sweet and innocent act. However, Simone’s “sour” snapshot simply showed her giving the camera a somewhat mischievous look as she showed off her chiseled abs.

The athlete was dressed in a casual ensemble that included a cropped white tank top. The ribbed garment had a square neckline and wide shoulder straps. Simone teamed the top with a pair of baggy heather gray sweatpants. Her bottoms’ wide elastic waistband hit an inch or two below the navel, so her glittering bellybutton ring was exposed. Simone’s other accessories included a small pair of hoop earrings and a nose stud.

Simone wore her dark hair down and straight. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently cut her hair herself, and she opted for a long bob that hit a few inches below the shoulder.

As for her beauty look, Simone appeared to have on little or no makeup. Her fluttery eyelashes were long and curled, and her lips were slightly shiny. Her skin looked fresh, dewy, and blemish-free.

In her first photo, a small smile played on Simone’s lips, and her left eyebrow was slightly raised. She struck a sassy pose with her left hip jutted out to the side. Her second “sweet” snapshot only showed her from the chest up, and it provided a peek at her sparkly dermal piercing. She was flashing a dazzling smile at the camera as she reached up to touch her hair with her left hand.

Both of Simone’s pictures were taken inside her home. A piece of wall art with her surname on it in was visible in the first photo.

The response to Simone’s photos proved that she doesn’t have to perform gravity-defying flips and complex twists to impress her fans. Her photos gained over 44,000 likes within the first hour after they were uploaded to her Instagram account. Her followers also quickly filled the comments section with compliments.

“You’re perfect,” read one response to her post.

“Killin it as always!” another admirer wrote.

“Beautiful and talented,” a third remark read.

“Even your ‘sour’ face has smiles creeping out of the corners! You’re too adorable to be sour,” a fourth fan opined.