Katie Price Poses In Short Orange Pleat Set From Her Own Range

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself in an outfit taken from her own range.

The former glamour model stunned in a bright orange pleated top with thin straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a necklace. Price completed the outfit with matching tiny shorts that fell way above her knees and black slippers with fluffy detailing at the front. The reality star styled her dark long straight hair down and rocked acrylic nails that looked to be decorated with a coat of pink polish. For her makeup application, Price appeared to have applied lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes.

For her most recent upload, the 42-year-old was seemingly captured inside her home in front of a plain white door. Price was snapped from head to toe and showcased her outfit straight to the camera. She looked over to her right and displayed her side profile, which helped show off her striking facial features. Price tilted her head down and flashed her pearly whites while smiling. She placed both arms beside her and appeared to have both feet on tiptoes.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Price is currently living in a six-bedroom home in Surrey, United Kingdom, while her house in West Sussex gets renovated.

For her caption, she expressed that she is obsessed with the pleat short set from her own range with JYY London. Price also treated her followers to a 25 percent off discount code on the brand’s website.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 11,300 likes and over 190 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.2 million followers.

“Killing that color Kate, really suits you! xx,” one user wrote.

“Katie you are a true goddess of pure beauty,” another devotee shared.

“Love the orange, really suits you,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You are really glowing atm, it’s lovely to see. You deserve to be happy,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts is nothing new for Price. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a navy Moschino hoodie that had the brand’s name written across the front paired with matching joggers. Price accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces, one that featured her initial, and held onto a pink leather clutch bag. She sported her long dark straight hair up in a ponytail and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup for the occasion.