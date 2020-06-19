Danielle Bregoli Completes Rehab, Rapper Declares ‘I’m Back And Better Than Ever’

Danielle Bregoli, better known as Bhad Bhabie, was released from rehab on Wednesday, TMZ reported. The rapper completed a 30-day stay, and a source revealed that Bregoli was now ready to focus on creating music.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star entered a treatment facility last month. There, the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper reportedly sought help for past trauma and pills. Bregoli’s management was aware of the severity of the issues, and the young rapper decided to seek treatment. The name and location of the center was never made public.

A TMZ source shared that the 17-year-old female emcee “feels great and is happy to be back out and about.” Bhad Bhabie broke her Instagram silence late Thursday with a mirror selfie. She was dressed casually in all black for the pic. Bregoli took the photo in a bathroom surrounded by beauty products. Many of her over 18 million followers were happy to see the star’s return as the post garnered more than 444,000 likes and 3,400 comments in a short time.

She also went on Instagram live to update fans on her progress. TMZ shared a short clip of Bregoli’s talk. She filmed from a conference room where gold records adorned the walls. There, she danced around and then explained that the rehab stint “wasn’t supposed to last long.” The star is now reportedly doing well.

“I’m back and better than ever.”

As to why she went to rehab, she explained the need for the break, saying that there was “a lot going on in my personal life.” Bregoli made it clear in the clip that pills were not a big issue.

“Barbara finds one pill and has a heart attack,” she declared, most likely referring to her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli.

She continued to share that the time away was necessary because she “needed to separate myself from some people.”

Who Bregoli needed to separate from was not made clear, although she has been involved in many altercations and controversies. However, with this rehab stint completed, Bhad Bhabie may now be headed in the right direction.

Earlier this week, Disney star Skai Jackson made the decision to not extend the restraining order she held against Bregoli. The judge on the case quickly signed off on the matter, which was a direct result of the rapper’s decision to seek treatment. Jackson seems to have moved past the dispute and wished Bregoli well.