‘Dragon Ball Super’ Chapter 61 Spoilers: Vegeta Almost Defeated Moro, Evil Wizard’s Backup Plan Revealed

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super manga, which is titled “Vegeta Reborn,” featured the start of the battle between Saiyan Prince Vegeta and Planet-Eater Moro. When he returned to Earth, Vegeta expressed strong confidence that he’s capable of taking Moro down. Vegeta immediately showed the result of his training at Planet Yardrat by challenging Moro in a one-on-one battle.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 61, Vegeta was the one who initiated the first attack. Vegeta successfully landed most of his blows against Moro, but Piccolo noticed that his attacks were barely making any serious damage to the evil wizard’s tough body. At first, Piccolo, Son Gohan, Android 17, and Android 18 thought that Vegeta was just bluffing about beating Moro, saying that the Saiyan Prince didn’t really possess a power that could save them and the Earth.

However, as Vegeta continued his barrage of attacks, Son Goku was starting to see what he’s doing on Moro. According to Son Goku, Vegeta was using a technique called Forced Spirit Fission. It was one of the techniques Vegeta learned from Planet Yardrat. Using the Forced Spirit Fission, Vegeta was able to free the spirit energy Moro stored inside his body whenever his attacks connect.

After initially doubting the Saiyan Prince, Piccolo started to notice that the battle was turning into the favor of Vegeta. As more spirit energy got out from his body, Moro’s speed and battle power declined, making it easier for Vegeta to beat him. Meanwhile, as the spirit energy returned to its rightful place, some of the mortals that Moro killed using his energy absorption technique were brought back to life, including the Namekians at New Namek.

Son Goku commended Vegeta for mastering Forced Spirit Fission despite only spending limited time at Planet Yardrat. Son Goku said that though he also went to Planet Yardrat to train, he hadn’t learned the Forced Spirit Fission. Vegeta boasted that he’s more talented than Son Goku and claimed that as of now, he won their battle regarding the strongest mortal at Universe 7.

However, though Moro already lost all the spirit energy his stole, the battle is far from over. The final scenes of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 61 featured Moro pulling another trick under his sleeves. When Vegeta was about to execute him, Moro used his magic to disappear and return to their space ship where Shimoreka and Seven-Three were waiting.

Instead of asking them for help, Moro killed Shimoreka and ate Seven-Three. By consuming Seven-Three, Moro has managed to regain his combat abilities and battle power. Moro revealed that he used Seven-Three as his complete backup plan if ever Son Goku and Vegeta succeeded to find a way to take him down. With Moro back to normal self, Son Goku, Vegeta, and the Earth’s warriors would be needing to come up with another strategy to save their home planet from being destroyed.