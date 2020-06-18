NeNe Leakes’ Manager Confirms She’s Staying On ‘RHOA’ After Posting Cryptic Tweet

NeNe Leakes‘ team recently cleared up the rumors that she wasn’t asked to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After posting a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, June 17, Leakes’ fans were worried she might be hanging up her peach for good. Although Leakes has had her run-ins with the show’s cast and crew in the past, her manager, Steve Grossman, shared with People on Thursday, June 18 that there isn’t any truth to the rumor. Grossman also confirmed the negotiations surrounding Leakes’ contract are still underway.

“It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from RHOA,” Grossman said. “Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be. [We are] having on-going bigger picture conversations with NBC Universal and have not made any decisions regarding next season specifically. Any speculation or sources trying to create controversy by stating otherwise are incredibly inaccurate. Bloop.”

A rep for Bravo also denied any plans to fire Leakes from RHOA. They echoed Grossman’s remarks and said they still want to speak to Leakes and her team about her role on the show before it returns for Season 13.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Leakes posted “You are NOT gonna get away with this! I promise,” via Twitter. Although she deleted the tweet, her millions of followers felt she might have been referring to Bravo’s executives. The rumor was then escalated when entertainment blogger Love B. Scott shared that Leakes was fired from the show. Several Twitter users shared that they were certain the tweet had nothing to do with Leakes’ future on RHOA. More users even said if she was let go from the series, they wouldn’t tune into RHOA for Season 13.

Hours after the initial tweet, Leakes seemingly laughed off the rumor via Instagram. While she might not be leaving the show, she shared earlier this year that she goes “back and forth” about staying on the show. She said the recent quarantine made her rethink her life and the decisions she’s made in the past. Although she didn’t say she wanted to exit the series, Leakes did share she didn’t want to continue arguing with her castmates each year. This past season, Leakes had fallouts with co-stars Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille.

Leakes’ decision to stay on board with RHOA comes after one of her former friends, Marcille, announced she wouldn’t be returning to the show for Season 13. The model and mother of three shared on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that she quit the series after three seasons. Marcille currently acts as a co-host on the radio show, which she said she wants to continue to do and be more of a positive voice in her community.