Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Reveals How She Found Happiness Post-Divorce

Meghan King Edmonds updated fans on what has been going on in her life recently. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote a blog post about meeting her new boyfriend, Christian Schauf, as well as how she had healed from her break-up.

Meghan opened up about her life post-divorce after parting ways with baseball star Jim Edmonds. The two were married for five years and had three kids together — Aspen, Hart, and Hayes. Divorce proceedings were messy for the couple as rumors swirled for years that Jim was misbehaving. Meghan filed for divorce after alleged improper behavior between Jim and the couple’s nanny. Both parties denied any wrongdoing.

Meghan admitted that the end of the relationship was hard.

“It was a very difficult 6 months. “

Although, now months later, Meghan wrote that life is much better.

“I’m overall more at peace.”

Physically, the reality actress reported that her neck felt better, and she had gained some weight during the quarantine. Meghan also wrote that many have said that the actress was “glowing.” The star attributed these positives to “happiness.”

The star put in a great deal of work into herself to heal from the wounds of the failed marriage. Meghan participated in virtual therapy sessions, wrote daily affirmations, prayed, danced, and started running to help move forward. After a great deal of self-work, the actress decided that it was time to move on and begin to find another relationship.

“When I knew I had worked through my pain to the point where it wouldn’t define me or scar me but instead teach me, I knew I was ready to really date.”

To help with the process, Meghan created a list full of qualities she was seeking in a potential mate. The podcaster revealed that the list was “pages long” and requested assistance through the power of prayer.

“Daily I’d ask God to open my heart to the possibility of loving again.”

The star met her current boyfriend, Christian Schauf, on a dating app. The actress didn’t reveal which service was used.

Christian and Meghan began their relationship via FaceTime. The actress didn’t think the romance would go very far since the two live so far away. Christian lives in Utah and Meghan in Missouri. Alas, sparks flew, and the two have been dating for several months. Meghan made the relationship Instagram official in late May after posting a photo of the two from Christian’s home.