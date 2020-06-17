Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Her Enviable Physique In New Video

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines posted a new video to her Instagram page that demonstrated various substitutions for common jumping exercises. The trainer showed off her enviable physique while going through the mini workout circuit.

In the video, Kayla wore a yellow sports bra that left much of her upper body exposed, including her sculpted arms, shoulders, and upper back. A swatch of skin left exposed between the top and bottoms gave viewers an eyeful of the trainer’s toned tummy. Kayla paired the top with black gym shorts that rose to just under her belly button and extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her chiseled and lean legs on display.

For footwear, Kayla went with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a silver exercise watch and silver necklace. She pulled her long, brunette hair up into a high ponytail that trailed down her back and also appeared to have made up her face with a bit of eye-popping black mascara, bronzer, and shiny lip gloss.

The video included three common jumping exercises and their substitutions. Kayla completed the demonstration in an open living space, which featured a plant and chair with a white pillow in the background. The trainer didn’t use any equipment for the exercises.

Kayla began with the X jump, showing her followers how to turn it into the X squat. The jumping version required her to keep her legs spread and jump up then bend down into a squat as she landed, crossing one arm over to touch her hand to the opposite foot. In the non-jumping version, she eliminated the jump but kept everything else the same.

In the second exercise, Kayla demonstrated an X hop and then showed how to modify it to an alternating squat and lunge. Kayla began with a jumping hop into a squat and then jumped again into a lunge, eliminating both jumps in the modification. In the third exercise, the fitness trainer performed burpees and modified them to hover to plank and shoulder taps to leave out the jumping portion of the exercise.

The trainer explained to her followers in the caption of the post that they could find the demonstrated exercises in her BBG program. She wrote that whether they were just beginning training or simply wanted a lower-intensity option, the substitutes would be perfect for them.

The post earned a few thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first half hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.