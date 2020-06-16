The ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Is Learning From The Mistakes That Got Stassi Schroeder Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Juliette Porter and Chloe Trautman are taking note of Stassi Schroeder's missteps.

The Siesta Key cast is doing their best to learn from Stassi Schroeder’s mistakes and prompt a positive change on their show.

During a new interview, members of the MTV reality show, including Juliette Porter, Chloe Trautman, and Garrett Miller, addressed Stassi’s recent firing from Vanderpump Rules, which came after a number of racially insensitive statements she made years ago resurfaced, and said that they have learned a lot from the scandal.

“I think they made the right call and Madisson [Hausburg] and I have learned a lot from this,” Juliette told Entertainment Tonight‘s Katie Krause on June 15. “There were things that I didn’t even know that I did [wrong]. There was so much stuff we had to learn and there were people who, until I educated myself, I didn’t realize they were wrong.”

According to Chloe, Stassi’s controversy led to some emotional moments for her, especially after she came to the revelation that she has spoken to more African Americans in the last three weeks than she had for her entire life. As she explained, that was a hard pill to swallow.

As for Garrett, he believes his show needs to “100 percent” work on becoming more diverse.

Garrett went on to say that because he grew up around the black community and has “tons of black friends,” including his roommate, Will, he knows that it is a positive thing to be kind to people of all races. He then noted that he was raised to be welcoming to all ethnicities and said that he hopes more of his African American friends will be seen on the MTV series in the coming years.

Juliette agreed with Garrett that their show needs to become more diverse, even though it takes place in a town where there is not a lot of diversity.

“Everyone seems to be white and privileged here and that’s the reality of the situation. But I am all for having a much more diverse show — I would love it,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bravo officially confirmed that Stassi would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules for season nine last Tuesday. At the same time, the network, who shared a statement with Entertainment Tonight, confirmed they would also be moving on with Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni.

“Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the statement read.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, a number of racially charged tweets shared by Max and Brett resurfaced earlier this year.