‘Siesta Key’ Star Chloe Trautman Believes Bravo Was Right To Fire Stassi Schroeder From ‘Pump Rules’

Chloe Trautman believes some of the 'Vanderpump Rules' cast may never grow up and evolve.

Chloe Trautman is responding to the recent firing of Stassi Schroeder.

One week after the author and podcast host was fired from her full-time role on Vanderpump Rules, the Siesta Key cast member spoke to Entertainment Tonight‘s Katie Krause and admitted that after reading Stassi’s book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, she definitely believes Bravo “made the right call.”

According to Chloe, Stassi used to be someone she looked up to. However, when it comes to the horrible things she did to Faith Stowers, including her attempt to have the only African American cast member on Vanderpump Rules thrown behind bars for crimes she didn’t commit, Chloe believes Stassi needs to be held accountable.

Chloe also believes Stassi doesn’t have “a lot of depth” to her character, which is a big problem in the world today.

“She owns that, but I think that’s the problem in this world right now and I’ll speak for girls — we’re so superficial,” she said. “We have to have designer things, designer bags and there’s nothing wrong with having nice things, but that’s not what life is about.”

While Chloe said that she wasn’t insinuating that Stassi shouldn’t eventually be forgiven for her past behavior, she also noted that when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules cast, she’s not sure that any of the members of the show will evolve into people who are focused more on “what life is about,” rather than the superficial things they have access to and can afford.

Chloe then said that when it comes to the newbies of the show, including Danica Dow, Charli Burnett, and Dayna Kathan, she hopes the new faces will lead to a positive change on the Bravo reality series when the show returns to Bravo, presumably sometime next year.

Although Stassi hasn’t been getting much public support from anyone, she has allegedly been in close contact with her on-again, off-again best friend, Kristen Doute, who she feuded with throughout the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Hollywood Life last week that Stassi and Kristen were supporting one another after their sudden exits from the show and had shed a lot of tears over Bravo’s decision to fire them for their allegedly racist behavior.

“The silver lining in all of this is it has brought her communication with Kristen to a better level,” the insider claimed.