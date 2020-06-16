Lala Kent Experiences ‘Awakening’ Amid Black Lives Matter Protests After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars Are Fired

'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent is opening her eyes to injustice.

Lala Kent has been experiencing an awakening throughout the month of June.

One week after her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, were fired from the Bravo reality series due to claims of racism, Lala shared her first post on Instagram since their exits. Here, she made it clear to her fans and followers that she was focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement.

In the caption of a photo posted on her Instagram account, Lala told her online audience members that she had experienced an awakening like she’s “never experienced before” as she and her fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, continue to protest against police brutality and racial injustice in Los Angeles.

“I’ve always been a supporter of the BLM movement; I’ve been a supporter even before then. As the days go on I realize that that isn’t enough,” Lala wrote.

According to Lala, she can’t just support the movement at hand. Instead, she needs to get her privilege in check and acknowledge the differences between herself and others in an effort to make a positive change for the future. She added that she also needs to continuously allow herself to get educated on the topic and not let the impending end of the protests put an end to the conversations people are having.

“I need to educate myself everyday. I don’t want the protests to ‘calm down.’ I don’t want the conversation to stop. I don’t want people to stop calling me out on things that otherwise, my inherent privilege, wouldn’t see,” she continued.

Lala then expressed to her followers that she really does love them all and hopes they will be seeing a future filled with justice, equality, compassion, and change.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala shared a number of posts promoting the end of police brutality and racial injustice at the end of May and earlier this month after the devastating death of George Floyd, who died during an arrest after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Then, after a number of her followers, via TV Show Ace, suggested she “shut up” and told her that “not all cops are bad,” Lala vowed to never shut her mouth about the issue at hand. She also allegedly shared a clip in which she claimed she was “embarrassed” to be white before deleting the supposed post.