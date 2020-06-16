Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Muscles With Her Man In New Workout Selfie

Carrie grabbed her man and went makeup-free.

Carrie Underwood grabbed her “man,” her husband of almost a decade Mike Fisher, for a stunning new couple’s workout selfie posted to her Instagram account on Monday (June 15). The country superstar and her retired hockey player husband proved that the couple who works out together stays together as they got in a morning exercise session.

The photo, which can still be seen via the “Drinking Alone” singer’s Instagram story for the next few hours, showed the parents as they looked happy and healthy in what appeared to be their at home gym.

Carrie snapped the selfie with her right hand as Mike gave the camera a big thumbs up with his left hand.

Both stars looked to be pretty tanned as they showed off big grins. The country superstar had her hair in two plaited pigtails on either side of her head and appeared to go make-up free. Her tanned skin glowed as she put her obvious natural beauty on show for her 9.7 million followers.

She gave fans a peek at her impressive muscles as her toned shoulders and décolletage could be seen in the snap. She sported a round purple neck tank top which appeared to be taken from her own Dick’s Sporting Goods workout line, called Calia by Carrie Underwood.

As for Mike, the former Nashville Predators captain rocked a gray hat with a black Nike t-shirt emblazoned with the words “Sports Spectrum.” The couple posed in front of a large mirror and were surrounded by gym equipment.

Carrie — who recently opened up about her “purpose in the world” in the latest episode of her and Mike’s new online docuseries — actually snapped the selfie using her own fitness app, Fit52.

She used the app’s photo feature which put her and Mike’s faces on a turquoise template that encourages users to share their workout photos with others.

The “Before He Cheats” singer also added a sweet caption that showed off her love for her husband ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary next month.

“Monday morning muscles with my man!” she captioned the photo, alongside a strong arm emoji. She also tagged Fit52’s official Instagram account in her upload.

The latest peek inside Carrie and Mike’s life at home came shortly after the singer treated fans to a number of never before seen photos of herself and her man as well as their two children, 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah.

Carrie put together a slide show of adorable family photos that showed Mike as a child all the way up to becoming a dad of two. She posted it to her TikTok account in celebration of Mike’s 40th birthday earlier this month.