Iggy Azalea Looks Fierce In Tight-Fitted Top & High-Waisted Skinny Jeans

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to update followers with a couple of new photos of herself. The rapper made headlines recently over the news of her having a son and continues to wow fans with her most latest uploads.

The “Change Your Life” hitmaker stunned in a fitted one-shouldered black top that showed off her decolletage and the large tattoo inked on her right arm. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted black skinny jeans and opted for no visible jewelry. Azalea accessorized with black sunglasses and styled her long wavy hair in a high ponytail. She looked to be sporting short acrylic nails and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

The rapper posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Azalea was captured in front of a gray wall from the thighs-up. She made sure her shades were positioned relatively low so she was able to have eye contact with the camera. Azalea placed both hands on her thighs and tilted her head to the left. She flung her fierce ponytail to the side and looked directly at the camera lens with a strong expression.

In the next slide, the 30-year-old raised one hand to her sunglasses and the other to her hair. She sported a subtle pout and pushed her ponytail over her right shoulder.

For her caption, Azalea stated she was “keeping things simple” in her Fashion Nova ensemble.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 450,000 likes and over 3,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.4 million followers.

“OK OK OK OK, I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!!!!!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding multiple black heart emoji.

“Absolutely STUNNING. You better serve Ms Azalea,” another devotee shared.

“OMG, I CAN’T!!! You’re perfect mama,” remarked a third fan.

“Awwwww, my pretty and flawless WIFE Mrs. Amethyst Assande. I’ve been missing you so much,” a fourth admirer commented.

Azalea is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her toned physique in a white sports bra from Champion. To complete the outfit, the entertainer wore low-waisted navy blue leggings. Azalea sported her long blond curly locks down and went without any visible accessories. For her makeup application, she seemingly applied mascara, pink and white eyeshadow, blusher, and bright pink lipstick. Azalea posed in front of a plain green backdrop and raised both arms above her head.