Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Pic Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Holding Hands

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared a pic of two of his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars as they held hands via a scene still from the latest episode of the MTV reality television series. The hilarious photo captured an unlikely moment in the bromance between Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio during Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding episode. Angelina married Chris Larangeira in November 2019. The episodes that depicted the shenanigans that occurred during the wedding and reception are currently being aired as the finale shows of Season 3.

In the photo, Mike, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny, and Pauly were seated in a row during the wedding ceremony. Mike wore a light-colored suit, white shirt, and black tie in the image. He looked handsome as his wife Lauren sat to his right. Only a bit of her hair could be seen in the image.

Next to Mike in the row sat Ronnie, who wore a black suit, white shirt, black tie, and a big smile. His outfit matched those of Vinny and Pauly, who sat to Ronnie’s left. Vinny and Pauly held hands at one point during the ceremony, a show of affection for the pals who have had a bromance since the second season of the series and continue to support each other as they look for love on their new series A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

The hand-holding was also a way for Pauly to jokingly comfort Vinny, who appeared upset to watch Angelina wed Chris. In an episode that took place earlier in the season during Angelina’s bachelorette party, Angelina admitted she always knew Vinny had a thing for her. Angelina later said that on the day of her wedding to Chris, Vinny would likely be thinking it could have been him standing at the altar. Vinny and Angelina hooked up several times during Angelina’s first two seasons on the show and had innocently flirted since she returned for the reboot series three seasons ago.

Fans thought the image of Pauly and Vinny holding hands was simultaneously hilarious and sweet and shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Pauly and Vinny holding hands is the best,” said one Instagram fan of the pals.

“Pauly and Vinny are the bro romance of the year,” observed a second viewer of the series.

“I couldn’t stop laughing when Pauly grabbed his hand, true love!” quipped a third fan of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation during the series June 11 episode.

“Vinny you crack me up!!! I love all of you though!!” commented a fourth follower of the series.