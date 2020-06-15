Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Rock-Hard Figure In Total Burn Workout Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, June 14, to post her latest workout video, which targeted the entire body in a cardio circuit.

For the workout, the fitness trainer chose a bright pink tank top that featured thick shoulder straps and a low neckline and clung to her sculpted upper body. The top left Ashleigh’s muscular arms exposed and outlined her toned abs, leaving a tiny peek of skin around her midsection. She added a pair of gray spandex shorts that included a high waistband and extended to mid-thigh. The shorts flattered the model’s perky backside and curvy thighs. Ashleigh’s outfit was from her personal activewear brand NVGTN.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a silver necklace and stud earrings. She wore her long, blond tresses pulled back into a ponytail while leaving several strands loose to frame her face. She appeared to complete the look with a bit of eye makeup, including black mascara and eyeliner, and pink lip gloss.

The total burn workout consisted of four HIIT cardio moves, each separated into an individual video clip in the post. Ashleigh carried out the workout in her home gym and used an exercise mat for floor exercises, forgoing all other equipment to rely solely on body weight for resistance.

Ashleigh began her workout with jump squats and crab walks. The move required her to walk forward in a crab walk, perform a jump squat, and then walk backward, complete another jump squat, and repeat the movement. In the second workout, Ashleigh demonstrated the reverse lunge variation. She performed a series of reverse lunges and then jumped in the air, repeating the move.

The third exercise in the circuit was the jumping jack variation. The model crossed her legs to complete each jack and then performed standing crunches. The final exercise was the toe touch variation. Lying back on the mat, Ashleigh bent her knees and brought one leg up towards the ceiling while lifting her upper body and stretching her arms towards the leg.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh told her followers that she should give the circuit a try if they’re looking for killer cardio moves. She added that she used to despise HIIT style exercises but has grown to not mind them.

The model’s most recent workout earned nearly 40,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first 10 hours.