Former ‘Big Brother’ Winner ‘Bitter’ He Wasn’t Asked To Be On Upcoming All-Stars Cast

Many Big Brother fans are trying hard to find out who is going to be cast on the upcoming All-Stars season. CBS has opted to make Season 22 full of second and third-time players, and while several have been rumored, there is no official confirmation just yet. One player who won’t be walking back into the house for a second go-round is Andy Herren, winner of Season 15. Andy’s season is one of the most controversial in the show’s history after several houseguests repeatedly talked down to their roommates because of their race. Dozens, if not hundreds, of racist comments, were made and documented throughout the summer. Andy has recently commented that he is bitter about not being asked to return to Big Brother on Twitter.

“OF COURSE I’m bitter. When you *really* compare games, I played as well as (if not better) than Dan, Derrick, and Will, but I’m not a straight white man so production buried me in the edit. Being one of the best to ever play and having the show completely ignore you sucks!!!” he wrote.

Andy has been very vocal about the upcoming All-Stars season on social media lately and has received a lot of flack from fans of the show. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dan Gheesling and Derrick Levasseur are rumored to be returning for All-Stars, as is Josh Martinez, Paul Abrahamian, and Frankie Grande.

The Season 15 winner is noticeably upset about some who have been chosen to return, given that he hasn’t been asked. CBS might avoid everyone from that particular summer given the cloud that still looms over the season. Andy continued to defend his gameplay with commenters, saying he is one of the best to have ever played.

Andy also noted that he had inside information which suggested all returning houseguests are receiving a $40,000 stipend just to sign on and play one day of the game. He joked that if CBS told him he had to pay them to rejoin the show, he would gladly do so.

Every returnee for All-Stars gets a $40,000 stipend for walking through the door. If I get a call and they’re like, “We are taking the stipend away and you need to pay us $40,” I’d be like, “Do you take Venmo????” — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) June 12, 2020

He also swore to keep his source private because he didn’t want to cost anyone $40,000, suggesting his secret source is an All-Star who will be on Season 22. Andy went on to say some of the people joining the cast have him excited, and even some surprised him. Andy believes, all in all, it should be a good season based on who he knows is going in.

Some other rumored players include Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, Bayleigh Dayton, Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans, and Hayleigh Broucher. CBS has not released an official move-in date, or when production will begin.