Catherine Giudici Celebrates The Supreme Court Case That Made Interracial Marriage Legal

Catherine Giudici shared a sweet photo from her wedding day.

Catherine Giudici, the wife of former Bachelor Sean Lowe, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 14 to celebrate the Supreme Court case that made interracial marriage legal. She shared a photo that was taken on her wedding day of she and Lowe kissing during their reception.

The case that Giudici is celebrating is Loving v. Virginia which took place in 1967 and involved a white man and an African American woman who fought for the right to be legally married, despite being of different races. The plaintiffs involved in the case were Richard and Mildred Loving.

The former reality television star is particularly grateful for the change that this case brought about because it allowed her as a Fillipino woman to legally marry Lowe, a white man, many years later.

In the sweet photo Lowe is wearing a tuxedo, his blond hair arranged neatly with hair gel. Giudici wore a stunning white gown complete with a lace bodice. She wore a veil that had been pinned into her dark brown hair which was arranged in a glamorous updo. She accessorized with long dangling earrings. The pair held hands and closed their eyes as they kissed.

They sat at a table, their marriage certificate laying certified in front of them. Next to that were two glasses and a bottle of champagne.

In her caption, Giudici expressed her admiration for the plaintiffs involved in the case who helped to ensure that interracial marriage has been legal for the past 53 years.

The post got a lot of attention online, and racked up over 138,000 likes after only a few hours. She boasts 1.4 million followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section to compliment her on the photo as well as to share their amazement regarding the fact that this Supreme Court case occurred only 53 years ago.

“I love you, of course, and your beautiful family. I love that our family is so diverse in nationality, race, and so many other ways. It makes us all better,” wrote one social media user.

“It’s only been 53 years…. there’s some perspective for us,” another person wrote.

“Alabama was the last state in the US to overturn its ban on interracial marriage in 2000. Isn’t that crazy? Anyway, love your family!!” wrote another social media user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss also took to Instagram recently to celebrate this same Supreme Court case. He noted that it is because of this case that he as an African American man was able to marry Allison Holker, a white woman.