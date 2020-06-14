Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Reportedly ‘Constantly Talking’ And Supporting One Another

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been speaking following their firing from the hit Bravo television show. It’s been less than a week since the bombshell news dropped when Bravo and Evolution Media announced they would be letting the former friends go from the reality show, as well as newcomers Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules know Stassi and Kristen have been estranged from one another for many months now, after having a falling out on Season 8 which filmed in 2019. The longtime friendship began to deteriorate after Stassi became frustrated with Kristen’s handling of her breakup with Brian Carter. Now that the two women have more in common than ever, they’re back to speaking and leaning on one another according to Hollywood Life.

“They’re supporting one another constantly and there have been a ton of tears shed the last week over everything,” a source told the outlet. “The silver lining in all of this is it has brought her communication with Kristen to a better level. They are constantly talking and leaning on each other after not speaking for quite some time.”

On Monday of this week, it appeared as if Stassi and Kristen were speaking again after the pair released apology statements on Instagram within minutes of one another.

The women apologized for their past behavior against Faith Stowers for an incident where they called the cops on their former co-star after believing she had committed a crime.

Many social media users called out Stassi and Kristen for coordinating their statements and felt they weren’t sincere given their close release times.

It had also been reported that the duo hired the same crisis management team after they were terminated to help them navigate the waters from here on out. Some are suggesting Stassi’s pregnancy news is a PR stunt designed to have the focus taken off her racially insensitive comments from the past, while others believe it’s genuine.

Stassi has lost multiple sponsors in the fallout, her Straight up with Stassi LIVE tour has been canceled, and her podcast has been removed from all streaming platforms. According to Variety, Kristen has not lost any sponsors at this time. Her upcoming book tour had been canceled prior to the scandal due to COVID-19. He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It was released on June 2, more famously known for being Blackout Tuesday on social media platforms. Kristen held back from advertising her book on Twitter and Instagram to respect the movement. She was fired a week later.