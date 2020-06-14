Nikki Bella Shares Heartfelt Sentiment For Artem Chigvintsev On His Birthday

Nikki Bella has nothing but love for her fiance on his birthday.

Nikki Bella and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting their first baby together very soon. This is a special time for the famous couple as they have plenty to celebrate in their lives. Another big event that happened over the weekend was Artem’s birthday and the Total Bellas star sent out a sweet message to her guy for his special day.

The pro dancer turned 38 on Friday and his pregnant fiance decided to give him some love on her Instagram. She not only wished him a happy birthday, but she called him her “bright light.” Nikki also said that she is excited for their future, especially with their baby boy arriving soon. The engaged couple just had a gender reveal party, as seen on the season finale of Total Bellas. Now they await the arrival of their son sometime in August. Nikki also shared a series of Instagram pictures that capture their special moments together.

The first two Instagram snaps revealed that the soon-to-be parents just recently took in the sights of the Grand Canyon. Nikki Bella is heavily pregnant, as seen in the photos. The reality stars are standing together with the amazing view behind them. Artem Chigvintsev, who was dressed in a blue shirt and dark pants, had his hand on Nikki’s huge baby bump. They were staring at each other lovingly.

The 36-year-old pro wrestler wore a white tank top that hugged her growing belly. She paired the outfit with black leggings and leather sneakers. She completed her outfit by wearing a large straw hat with a wide black band around the top and dark sunglasses.This could have possibly been a special trip for the birthday boy.

The rest of the photos were taken pre-pregnancy and featured many romantic moments between Nikki and Artem. She also shared some birthday sentiments on her Instagram stories, as People had detailed. They shared strawberry lemonades together and the Bella twin also expressed even more love for him in her stories. She used her nickname for the Russian, Click, in her birthday post and in the Instagram stories.

Artem got plenty of birthday love from Nikki’s Instagram followers as well. They sent him their love and best wishes for both of them.

“Happy birthday to Artem! And congrats on your baby boy!” one fan wrote.

“You guys are just adorable!!” another admirer said.

Nikki Bella just excitedly announced on social media that Total Bellas has been renewed for another season, which will reportedly air sometime this fall. Expect to see both Nikki and her twin, Brie Bella, as they get ready for the birth of their babies.