‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Video Preview: Nikki & Victor Do It Again

The Young and the Restless weekly preview for the week of June 15 through 19 brings five beautiful Genoa City weddings. Relive the happy moments when Sharon and Nick, Cricket and Danny, Malcome and Olivia, Phyllis and Nick, and Victor and Nikki tie the knot. Fresh off Cane and Lily’s second wedding in France, viewers get to experience flashback episodes of other memorable nuptials for some of their favorite couples. Every one of them feels that their marriage will last forever, and while that doesn’t happen for most of them, they enjoyed sharing their vows in memorable ceremonies.

Enjoy Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) 1996 wedding. All is not perfect with the situation because Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is dead set against the union, and she objects. However, Nick doesn’t allow his mom’s concerns to keep him from pledging his future to Sharon. The couple marries in a beautiful, candlelit ceremony and Sharon makes a lovely bride.

In a moment from 1990, Cricket (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) travel all the way to Hawaii for a gorgeous destination wedding. They each wear several colorful leis in the spirit of their special day. Danny and Cricket are thrilled to get to the kiss the bride part, and they share a happy smooch to seal the deal after saying, “I do.”

See a special day for Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Olivia’s (Tonya Lee Williams) from their 1997 vows. Malcolm absolutely takes Olivia to be his wife, and she looks radiant as they exchange their words of commitment to each other. Olivia calls Malcolm her beloved in a genuinely heartfelt moment.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick plan to have a fabulous day in a storyline from 2006. Phyllis even tosses a lovely bouquet of yellow sunflowers in preparation for the moments. However, things with their wedding end up taking an unexpected turn. Still, Phyllis manages to pledge herself to Nick forever. Although that promise doesn’t last, it seems clear that Phyllis meant it when she said it.

Finally, Genoa City’s power couple — Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) say “I do” in 2013, which is one of the many times they have walked down the aisle. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is on hand to make sure her mom has the best day ever while marrying her father again. Victor comes prepared with a stunning wedding band for Nikki, which he places on her ring finger with a vow to marry and love her forever while giving her everything that he has.