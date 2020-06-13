‘One Piece’ Chapter 982 Spoilers, Recap: Marco The Phoenix Finally Joining Straw Hats In War Against Kaido

When they parted ways in Zou, Nekomamushi went on a mission to find Marco the Phoenix and the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates to convince them to join them in their war against the combined forces of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Though he expressed his desire to help Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy, Marco didn’t accompany Nekomamushi on his way to the Land of Wano since the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates would still need to deal with another very important matter – the late Edward Newgate’s self-proclaimed son, Edward Weevil.

However, in the latest chapter of One Piece, Marco the Phoenix was finally featured in the Land of Wano with Nekomamushi. Before Nekomamushi headed to the Land of Wano after visiting him in Whitebeard’s homeland, Marco the Phoenix asked him to deliver a letter to Luffy. Though he couldn’t give him an assurance that he would arrive on time, Marco the Phoenix told Luffy on the letter that he would go to the Land of Wano no matter what happens.

Luckily, even before the letter reached Luffy, Marco the Phoenix and the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates managed to catch up with Nekomamushi, who’s sailing the sea with the Guardians. Before he boarded their ship, Marco the Phoenix first made sure that Emperor Big Mom’s crew won’t be joining the war at Onigashima. Using his devil fruit ability, Marco the Phoenix attacked the Big Mom Pirates which resulted in the Queen Mama Chanter to fall from the waterfall and return to the sea.

One Piece Chapter 982 featured Marco the Phoenix and Nekomamushi having a conversation with Inuarashi via Den Den Mushi. Nekomamushi informed Inuarashi that they would soon set foot in the Land of Wano. Upon hearing the voice of Nekomamushi, Raizo, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Kikunojo, and Ashura Doji felt excited to see their comrade again.

Inuarashi and Nekomamushi exchanged information regarding the whereabouts of their other allies and where they are currently heading to. While Nekomamushi and Marco the Phoenix are expected to enter Onigashima through the front gate, Inuarashi’s group would be infiltrating the Beast Pirates’ territory through the rear entrance. Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law said that it would be impossible for normal ships to sail at the back of Onigashima because of the ocean currents. However, Law said that they shouldn’t be worried about anything since the Polar Lang isn’t a normal ship.

Aside from Marco the Phoenix, One Piece Chapter 982 didn’t show other remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates. However, after he attacked the Big Mom Pirates, one of the division commanders of the Whitebeard Pirates, Izo, was also featured. Izo is a citizen of the Land of Wano and a former retainer of the late Lord Kozuki Oden.