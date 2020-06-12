Scott Disick Is Reportedly ‘Appreciative’ Of Kourtney Kardashian For Helping Him Post-Rehab

Scott Disick is reportedly happy to have Kourtney Kardashian by his side after a rough couple of weeks.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars have been spending time together following Disick’s brief stay at a Colorado rehab facility. Shortly after his release, he was seen out with Kardashian and their children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4 — in Lake Powell, Utah. They stayed on their family vacation throughout Disick’s birthday, and he also celebrated his big day with the rest of Kardashian’s family. Disick also recently joined his family at Nobu in Los Angeles to celebrate the restaurant welcoming guests to dine inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Life & Style, Disick has been enjoying his time with Kardashian and the kids. He is reportedly working on his sobriety at home and leans on Kardashian when he needs to.

“He’s so appreciative of the effort she’s making to help him on his road to recovery,” a source shared with the outlet. “Scott says he doesn’t know how he would’ve survived the past few weeks without Kourtney’s support.”

The source continued to say that although they are around each other more, both Disick and Kardashian are maintaining their co-parenting relationship. Kardashian ended her and Disick’s long-term relationship back in 2015, but both parties still reportedly have feelings for each other that haven’t gone away. Now that Disick is no longer with Sofia Richie, their children are also allegedly hoping they will get back together in the near future. Disick and Richie reportedly parted ways last month after three years together. While the details surrounding their breakup is unclear, many fans of the exes believed Disick was still in love with Kardashian when he and Richie were together.

Since their split, Kardashian also moved onto other relationships. The Poosh founder dated Younes Bendjima for two years before they decided to remain friends. She’s also been romantically linked to Grown-ish star Luka Shabbat in the past. While Kardashian is currently single, InTouch Weekly reports she isn’t waiting on Disick to get his act together. She has reportedly learned from her past and doesn’t want to go back to their previous dynamic.

“That’s not in the cards for them. Not right now, anyway,” a source shared. “There’s a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she’s not about dating him again. That’s not something she’s ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state.”