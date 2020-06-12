‘Big Brother 21’ Winner Jackson Michie Posts Apology Video, Says ‘Black Lives Matter’

The winner of Big Brother Season 21 is speaking out on social media regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. Jackson Michie came under heavy fire during his season — and even more so after his win — for how he treated Ovi Kabir, Kemi Fakunle, and David Alexander during their tenure in the house. Jackson was accused of treating those houseguests unfairly due to the color of their skin. Ovi, Kemi, and David were targeted from the get-go in Season 21 and were the first three players voted out of the house.

Jackson joined millions of social media users in posting a black box on Blackout Tuesday, but some of his followers felt he hadn’t shown enough support for BLM, possibly pushing him to release his apology video.

“I’m sorry for not being educated enough to understand that I will never understand what it’s like to be African American, to be a person of color, to be black in this country and in this world,” Jackson said. “I will never understand that. But I stand with you, and I am sorry. Black lives matter, and I am sorry.”

Jackson received a lot of support from his followers after posting the clip, but the most noteworthy comment came from Big Brother 20 and The Challenge: Total Madness star Chris “Swaggy C” Williams.

“THIS IS F*CKING GROWTH BRO!!!!!! Your life matters JUST as much as mine! But when we say black lives matter, we’re just saying cops don’t treat us as if we matter.. and we’re just saying our lives matter too!” Swaggy wrote, as quoted by E! News. “Glad you understand bro. The movement isn’t trying to divide. Just trying to bring equality! Def appreciate this from you bro. Real talk.”

Jackson’s former castmate Cliff Hogg supported the video with a thumbs-up, while past Big Brother houseguest Elena Davies left two yellow hearts in the comment section. Big Brother 21 houseguests Tommy Bracco and Nick Maccarone also applauded their former castmate for his apology and showed support for their friend with uplifting comments.

However, there are some who do not feel that his apology is sincere. Over on Twitter, a popular thread began, where many accused Jackson of only posting the video in hopes of being cast on a future season of The Challenge or the upcoming Big Brother All-Stars season. This thread also emerged amid reports that many networks are starting to clean house over the past behavior of their reality stars.

Jackson would be eligible to compete on The Challenge Season 36 since he would no longer be held back from his contract with CBS, but with MTV’s recent termination of Dee Nguyen for inappropriate BLM comments, there’s a chance his Big Brother past might come back to haunt him.