WWE News: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Has Changed His Negative Opinion Of Roman Reigns

WWE superstar John Morrison will team up with The Miz to face Braun Strowman at this Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view, but the superstar is also interested in wrestling another top Friday Night SmackDown superstar. During a recent interview with GameSpot, Morrison revealed that he wants to compete against Roman Reigns.

During the interview, Morrison noted how he was critical of Reigns in the past, but admitted that the former World Champion’s impressive body of work in recent years forced him to reconsider his original opinion of the superstar.

“Someone asked me if I wanted to wrestle [Reigns]. I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to wrestle that guy. Maybe in 10 years once he learns how to wrestle.’ And they screen-capped that with a really jerky picture of me smiling. And I stand by that then, but I’ve been in the ring with him once now, right down to seeing the caliber of matches that he’s capable of now. That’s another example of a guy who has really come into his own.”

Morrison has always been praised for his in-ring ability, while Reigns is a superstar who perhaps hasn’t always received the credit he deserves in that regard. Many of Reigns’ peers rate him as a top performer, however, and Morisson appears to have added his name to the list of fans.

However, it could be a while before Morrison gets the opportunity to wrestle Reigns. As The Inquisitr recently documented, “The Big Dog” has been absent from the company since the lead-up to WrestleMania 36. At the time of this writing, it’s unknown when Reigns will return to action, and the company is reportedly bracing for a future without the popular former champion.

While Morrison will have to wait for a match against Reigns, the superstar revealed several other opponents who he’d like to go toe-to-toe with. Among these names were Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, and Seth Rollins. According to Morrison, he returned to the company to have fun, and these are some opponents who he admires and wants to collaborate with.

Morrison returned to the company at the start of 2020 after being away from WWE for several years. He immediately relaunched his tag team with The Miz upon return as well. During his time away from WWE, Morrison competed for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and an abundance of independent promotions. He’s also established himself as an actor, particularly in the realm of action films.