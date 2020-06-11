Luann de Lesseps Had A Mystery Date During The ‘RHONY’ Cast Trip In Newport, A Source Claims

A patron at a Newport, Rhode Island-area restaurant revealed that The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps had a male companion join the dinner during this season’s cast trip to the seaside town.

Talking exclusively to host Kate Casey on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, a stylist named Michael Byrne shared that he was at the Clarke Cooke House restaurant the night the popular reality show filmed there. Michael also talked about other events that happened which viewers did not see.

Fans of the show may recognize Michael. He was in the background of the most recent episode with a martini in his hand and a sweater thrown over his shoulders. His shocked reactions to the housewives’ drama were quite animated.

The Rhode Island stylist explained how he fell into witnessing the drama in Newport. Many locals were aware that the cast was filming there, and word quickly spread. After Michael arrived at the restaurant for a drink, he quickly learned that the ladies would be there shortly, and he stuck around to see what would happen. The man claimed to have a “front-row spot” to all of the action.

Michael described the scene with the ladies as “a screaming fest” that was so loud, his “ears hurt after.” The Rhode Island native was explaining the most recent episode when the women argued over Ramona Singer not coming to the table when it was ready. The organizer of the dinner, Tinsley Mortimer, was very unhappy at what she considered rude behavior by her co-star.

During the interview, Michael claimed that Luann had a date who joined the ladies at dinner. The man was not shown on television and appeared to have wanted it that way. The unknown gentleman joined the women at dinner and sat down right next to Luann. The pair immediately “got cozy,” Michael claimed. The witness even claimed to have photos of the mystery man.

Luann’s date was wearing a blue button-down shirt and a blazer as he was reportedly getting close with the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer. Michael was not sure of the identity of the guest but speculated that he was a romantic interest of Luann’s. He called him a “mystery lover in the northeast for Luann.”

Michael further described that Ramona didn’t join the cast until at least 30 minutes into dinner as she was at the bar chatting with men. He also shared that he had another connection with The Real Housewives of New York City. The young man has often sent items to Dorinda Medley’s ex-boyfriend’s dry cleaner, Madame Paulette, for service. The stylist commented that the business did a great job.