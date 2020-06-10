WWE News: Paige Criticizes Company Over Recent Booking Decision

WWE launched a women’s tag team division last year, but it’s struggled to gain any real momentum due to the lack of established teams and title defenses. One former superstar who is unhappy with the presentation of the Women’s Tag Team Championship is Paige, and she shared her thoughts about the matter on the latest episode of WWE Backstage.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Paige — a former WWE Women’s Champion during her in-ring career — thinks the titles aren’t being utilized as best as they could be, and they come across as an afterthought.

“I feel like they’re not being defended, I don’t think they’ve been used right. They’ve kind of been thrown under the rug. They’re not being taken very seriously. I just feel like at some point they have to be taken seriously because this is such a big moment for the women’s division to have these tag team titles instead of just having one championship.”

The conversation stemmed around the company’s decision to have Sasha Banks and Bayley win the titles from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. At the time of this writing, Bayley is the SmackDown Women’s Champion as well, and Banks is an established superstar who seems most likely to eventually end her partner’s solo title reign.

According to Paige, Bayley and Banks are talented performers. However, by putting the titles on them, the company is taking opportunities away from underutilized women who could use them. The duo has also held the titles in the past, while there are several performers on all of WWE’s brands who have yet to hold a championship.

“Now, we have a tag team division and we could utilize so many of the tag teams we have, even down in NXT or up in Raw and SmackDown or something.”

Bayley and Banks’ main event status will likely bring a spotlight to the titles, and they have the ability to make them prestigious before putting over a rising team. However, Paige believes the decision to make them two-time champions is doing more harm than good.

Paige has been outspoken about her problems regarding the women’s division in recent months. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she criticized the company for constantly using the same female performers and forgetting about the overall roster. While her latest comments pertain to the tag division, they could also suggest that she still holds this opinion of the presentation of women’s wrestling as a whole.