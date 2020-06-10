‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Billie Lee Claims Jax Taylor Refused To Film With Her, Urges Bravo To Fire Him

The former Bravo star alleged that the veteran cast member refused to shoot scenes with her because she's transgender.

Billie Lee is claiming that Jax Taylor refused to film with her when she was a cast member on Vanderpump Rules. The first-ever transgender star on the Bravo reality show spoke out following Bravo’s bombshell firing of four major cast members, and she questioned why Jax remains employed by the network.

In a damning social media post, Billie alleged that Jax refused to film scenes with her because she’s transgender, and she revealed that she called him out for it. She urged Bravo to “stop celebrating” the Vanderpump Rules veteran’s “disgusting actions.” Billie also included the “CancelJaxTaylor” hashtag.

In comments to Billie’s post, some fans predicted that if Jax is fired, the long-running reality show is over. Others questioned why Billie was publicly calling out the veteran Vanderpump Rules cast member now.

“If Jax goes, the show goes. Everyone knows that,” one viewer wrote.

“Why till now everyone seems to air sh*t out?” another asked.

“At this point, just cancel the show,” another wrote. “They’ve always rallied for inclusivity but the show was transphobic and obviously racist.”

While Billie says Jax did not film with her, a source close to production told People that Jax did shoot scenes with her on multiple occasions when she was a cast member on Vanderpump Rules from 2017-2019.

The new allegations come months after Billie posted s blog to her website in which she detailed the “bullying” she suffered while working on Vanderpump Rules. In a lengthy post, the former SUR employee alleged that one unnamed co-star demanded that she be fired because he “didn’t feel comfortable working with me.”

“His exact words were, ‘I’m not gonna lose all I have worked hard for for something stupid I may say or do to offend her,'” Billie wrote, adding that the male co-star said, “Are we all supposed to tiptoe around her because she’s trans?”

Billie did not name Jax in her post.

Last year, Jax shaded Billie when he was asked to comment after he was told that she described him as an “awful person” who said “very alarming” things off-camera.

“Billie Lee? Who’s that?” the Vanderpump Rules star said, per TooFab. “That’s my response. I don’t know who that is.”

Although Jax admitted that Billie was right about him being “an a**hole,” he denied her claim that he said “alarming things.”

While she appears to be on a mission to have Jax fired from Vanderpump Rules, the show he has starred on since 2013, Billie posted to Instagram to thank Bravo for firing four other cast members – Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni – for their past racist actions.

She also asked the network to “please cast more black and LGBTQ+ people on ALL” of their shows.

Jax has not publicly responded to Billie’s allegations about him.