‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Is Reportedly ‘Surprised’ And ‘Upset’ After Being Fired

Stassi Schroeder is shocked that Bravo cut ties with her.

Stassi Schroeder is said to be “surprised” and “shocked” by Bravo’s decision to fire her from her full-time role on Vanderpump Rules.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Stassi never expected that Bravo would let her go over her past actions. This update came just hours after the network confirmed she would not be part of the series’ upcoming 15th season, along with Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, who also exhibited racially offensive behaviors in recent years.

“Stassi was not expecting to be fired. She is surprised and upset,” a source told the magazine on June 9. “[She has] lost a lot of money from losing sponsorships and paid opportunities.”

Before she was fired from Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday, Stassi was also dropped by her agency and her PR team. As fans likely heard, it was revelations shared by her former co-star, Faith Stowers, that prompted a racism scandal last week.

During an Instagram live session, Faith revealed that a number of her former co-stars discriminated against her on the show. She alleged that Stassi and Kristen actually attempted to have her arrested for a crime she didn’t commit. She also revealed that she was falsely accused of stealing Jax Taylor’s car.

A second insider told the magazine that when it comes to Bravo’s decision to remove Stassi from the cast, it wasn’t exactly an easy move to make. In fact, they said it was quite difficult.

“Stassi, in particular, has become a major piece of the Bravo puzzle over the years, and the network truly enjoyed working with her,” they claimed. “That said, racism and discrimination have no place on Bravo, so Stassi, Kristen, Max and Brett left the powers that be with no other option.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi attempted to make things right in regard to the offensive comments and behavior she’s exhibited in the past with an apology on Sunday night. In her statement, which was shared on her Instagram page, Stassi claimed to be taking accountability for what she said, adding that she was filled with remorse and regret.

Stassi also addressed Faith directly, admitting that what she did to her years ago was wrong and stating that she did not expect to be forgiven for her despicable acts.

“I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege,” she wrote.