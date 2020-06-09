‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Rare & Adorable Snaps Of Her Daughter, Layne DeBoer

Chelsea Houska shared a sweet new series of snaps on her Instagram page earlier today that consisted of three photos of her youngest child, Layne DeBoer.

The first image in the series showed the pint-sized cutie with a big smile for the camera. Chelsea did not include a geotag on the post, but it appeared to have been snapped at home. The background was simple, with a few brown wooden boards at her back. Layne stood front and center, staring into the camera with her almond-shaped eyes. The youngest of Chelsea’s three kiddos rested both hands at her sides, with her arms slightly bent at the elbows.

Layne looked casual and adorable in a black t-shirt with a white graphic, which was likely selected by her mother. Her top featured a Johnny Cash graphic with two crisscrossed guitars in the center. The distressed print gave the t-shirt a vintage vibe, and its capped sleeves showed off Layne’s sweet, chubby arms. On her the bottom, the cutie sported a pair of gray sweat shorts that appeared to be ribbed. The garment hit just above her knee and left her little legs on full display. The clothing was held up on her waist by a drawstring. The ensemble was completed with a pair of rubber shoes that resembled Crocs.

In her caption, the Teen Mom 2 star joked that this is the face you make when you want to take a cute photo and the wind keeps messing up your hair. The next two photos showed Layne with a slightly puzzled look on her face and her short locks blowing in the wind.

She wore a high ponytail that was secured with a tiny rubber band. A few loose pieces of hair fell at the tot’s back, and the ends appeared to be curled. She added a little bit of bling to her ensemble with a pair of small stud earrings.

Chelsea’s fans have been far from shy about showering the update with love. The upload has already amassed over 92,000 likes and 330-plus comments from Chelsea’s adoring fans. Most fans commented on how sweet Layne looks, while many others pointed out the resemblance between her and her sister, Aubree.

“How old is she now? She just seems so tiny!! Such a little beauty though,” one follower asked.

“She’s seriously such a cutie pie. I see her big sis in her face so much!” a second Instagrammer commented alongside a single heart-eye emoji.

“So pretty. Looking just like her big sis,” another Instagrammer pointed out.