NeNe Leakes Reacts To Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute Being Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Threatens Bravo

Nene Leakes is happy to see them go.

NeNe Leakes is speaking out after learning that Bravo had fired a number of Vanderpump Rules stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, for racist behavior they’ve displayed in the past.

On Tuesday, June 9, after Bravo officially confirmed that Stassi and Kristen would not be moving forward with the show as the cast prepares for the start of Season 9, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member left a comment on the network’s official Instagram page before. She then posted a potentially-related rant on her own page.

“Well alrighty then! Now we have a few more questions to ask about in other areas where there’s a major difference. Should we talk privately or publicly?” NeNe wrote, via the Comments by Bravo Instagram account.

Following what appeared to be a threat against the network that made her famous, NeNe shared a separate post on her Instagram account in which she seemed to target Bravo yet again, along with other unnamed companies, who were making “large contributions toward social justice.”

Earlier this week amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Bravo announced on its Instagram page that along with parent company NBC Universal, they had committed to a $100 million multi-year deal to aid in the fight for social justice and equality.

Continuing her post, NeNe said that there are a lot of executives who sit in their offices and have no heart and no feelings.

“You sit there knowing a black persons hasn’t been treated equal but you don’t care! I just want you to know, [you’re] a piece of sh*t,” she wrote.

NeNe recently shared a photo of herself and her husband, Gregg Leakes, promoting the Black Lives Matter movement in Atlanta while holding up signs. She also promised that she supports and loves her community.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, NeNe revealed during an interview with People Magazine last month that she was unsure about returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast after feeling that she was ganged up on and treated unfairly during the series’ 12th season earlier this year. As she explained at the time, she and the network and her production team who have to come to some sort of compromise before she agreed to appear on the upcoming episodes.

NeNe then said that she didn’t appreciate the way she was attacked at the reunion and felt stressed out by the way she was confronted before demanding certain cast members be fired.