‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Phyllis Gets The Boot

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, June 10, teased both a romantic and a tragic moment from more than 15 years ago that aired the first time on May 5, 2005. Michael popped the question to Lauren, but the entire Newman family worried as Cassie prepared to undergo surgery in the aftermath of her accident.

Michael (Christian Le Blanc) proposed to Lauren (Tracey Bregman), according to SheKnows Soaps. He took her away for a special evening, and they spent time gambling. However, Michael was ready to take the biggest gamble of all. He lay all his cards on the table and they contained a special message for Lauren. Michael wanted her to marry him. However, Lauren was not confident that he’s being real with her. She seemed a bit surprised by the proposal but Michael assured Lauren that he’s ready to risk everything to be with her forever. Isn’t that what Lauren wanted too?

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) awaited news on Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) condition. Cassie wanted to know what is wrong, but Nick and Sharon were both cagey with her. They let their daughter know she has a head injury, and she will need surgery to help fix things. The detective came in to question the teen about Daniel (Michael Graziadei), but Cassie cannot remember much about the whole accident. The entire family rallied around her as she heads for surgery, and Cassie asked them to tell Noah that he’s the best brother in the whole world.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) asked Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Cassie, and Nikki let her know about the teen’s surgery. Then, she told Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) that she and Daniel must move out of the tack house. Phyllis struggled since she has few friends, and Damon (Keith Hamilton Cobb) had plans to leave town too. However, Jack (Peter Bergman) came to Phyllis’s rescue by offering to let her and Daniel move in with him.

In the midst of everything, Daniel worried that he will end up going to prison forever because of the accident, so he ended up packing his bags to leave Genoa City and escape justice. However, Lily (Christel Khalil) desperately wanted Daniel to stay. It seems like it’s too late, though, because Daniel assured Lily that he’s made up his mind about what he planned to do. However, Lily came up with a solution that might allow Daniel to stay out of trouble while staying in town too.