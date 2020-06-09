Katie Price Looks Sensational In A Short Gray Garment While Rocking Long Curly Hair

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram to update her fans with a number of new photos of herself looking sensational.

The former glamour model stunned in a short gray garment that looked to be a one-piece. The item of clothing fell way above her knees and showed off her tanned legs. Price sported her long dark curly hair down and kept her nails short with a coat of pink polish. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, eyeliner, mascara, and false eyelashes. She opted for no visible accessories and was seemingly not wearing any shoes.

The 42-year-old posted three images within one upload. In the first shot, she was captured sitting in a car with the door open. She rested her feet on the seat and stared directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Price raised her right arm and held onto her long locks. Price pushed out her chest and sported a fierce look with her lips parted. In the third and final frame, she rested her head against the seat and her elbow on her knee. She showcased a hint of her side profile which helped highlight her striking cheekbones and jawline.

Price didn’t add a geotag to her post. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the reality star has been staying at home with her children and has been creating content for her YouTube channel.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 820 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“You look amazing Katie! Back to your self again, beautiful,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“You are the most positive person we know and we love it,” another person shared.

“You are looking absolutely fabulous!!!!” remarked a third fan.

“You truly are gorgeous and definitely a yummy mummy!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Price is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant wowed in a short-sleeved black crop top that displayed her toned stomach. Price paired the outfit with loose-fitted camo-print pants and green Nike lace-up sneakers that had their signature Swoosh logo on the side. She styled her long, dark straight hair down and accessorized with sunglasses that rested on the top of her head.