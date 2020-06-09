Kate Middleton Is Breathtaking In New Video Clip Shared With Instagram

The royal looked lovely as she participated in a virtual tour of an addiction treatment center.

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, was breathtaking in a new video clip shared with Instagram. The royal looked lovely as she participated in a virtual tour of an addiction treatment center named Cloud’s House. The organization provides much-needed services during this uncertain time for those who are struggling. The duchess expressed her interest and gratitude for the dedication of those giving assistance to those who need it, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate wore a lovely orange dress in the video clip, which was uploaded to the family’s official social media page. The dress appeared to have long sleeves and a collar with button detail down its front. The interior of the collar had a black band that provided an interesting focal point to the garment.

Her chestnut brown hair was pulled back casually away from her face. Kate appeared to have on a light face of makeup to highlight her lovely, high cheekbones. Her eyebrows were darkened by what appeared to be a bit of powder. Her eyes appeared to be lined with dark liner. She wore a light gloss on her lips. To finish her professional work look, a small, dainty set of hoop earrings hung from the Duchess of Cambridge’s ears.

Kate sat for the video conference in an area of the home she shares with Prince William and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The family has sheltered in place throughout this world health crisis and has continued their duties for the monarchy via video conference calls.

The royal thanked the staff of Cloud’s House for what she called the “crucial” work they continue to do. Kate spoke to both family members and staff in the clip. She was given a virtual tour of the building and an explanation of the holistic approach to the treatment the program provides for its patients.

The duchess appeared at ease as she conversed with the staff of the organization and asked many interesting questions as well as provided thoughtful responses with her own observations.

Fans added their thoughts regarding Kate’s professional behavior on behalf of the royal family in the comments section of the share, which has been liked over 1 million times thus far.

“The Princess! Love her & William. They’re brilliant!! my favorite royals! She’s the epitome of a proper princess,” remarked one follower.

“How could anyone ever say anything negative about this lovely lady who does anything but good with all her charities — Kate is just amazing and soooo wonderful- well done,” said a second fan.

“Such a lovely caring person… The Duchess of Cambridge,” stated a third fan.