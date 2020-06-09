‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Reassures Ciara About Claire’s Release, Eric Reveals His Wedding Plans

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, June 9 reveal that there will be a lot of uncertainty among many Salem citizens.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) have mixed feelings about her former best friend/niece Claire Brady (Oliva Rose Keegan) getting out of the mental hospital where she has been receiving treatment for the past two years. Her mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will do her best to calm Ciara’s nerves.

Viewers will remember that Claire previously tried to kill Ciara by burning her alive in a cabin, which led her to be admitted into the psych ward. However, Claire has now convinced her family members that she’s ready to be released from the hospital so she can get back to living her life.

Of course, Ciara has a lot on her plate at the moment. She’s currently cultivating a career at Titan Industries as well as planning her wedding to the love of her life, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). The timing of Claire’s release seems to have her shaken up a bit, though it appears she may have a good reason to feel uneasy about her release.

Claire was told earlier this week that she will officially be leaving Bayview Sanitarium. However, her parents, Belle Black (Martha Madison) and Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) are expecting her to return to Hong Kong with them. When Claire heard the news, she flat out refused to return to Hong Kong, as it seems she wants to stay in Salem.

Claire has secretly been obsessing over Ciara and Ben’s upcoming wedding and it looks like she’ll figure out how to stay in town so that she can attend the nuptials. Sadly, Claire is not to be trusted. If she does attend the wedding, there is a good chance she could try to ruin it in some way.

Meanwhile, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will talk to Abe Carver (James Reynolds) about his big wedding to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). The couple are planning a quick ceremony and Eric will tell Abe that he plans to marry Nicole immediately.

The couple don’t want to wait any longer, as they’ve already been in and out of each other’s lives and have been waiting for this day to come for decades. The pair will look to host a quickie wedding that is set to take place before Ben and Ciara’s July wedding date rolls around.

Meanwhile, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) are refusing to give up on finding Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). They believe that Jake (Brandon Barash) may have something to do with her disappearance and they’ll continue to press him, as well as Ben, for answers.