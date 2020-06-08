Ashanti Protests In NYC While Wearing A Louis Vuitton Face Mask, Aretha Franklin T-Shirt, And Leggings

Ashanti took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. The R&B diva was captured taking part in the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in New York City.

The “Rain On Me” hitmaker stunned in a black short-sleeved top that featured photos of the late Aretha Franklin. She paired the ensemble with black skintight leggings and wrapped a gray jumper around her waist. Ashanti accessorized with sunglasses, which she hooked into her top, and a couple of necklaces. To complete the ensemble, the singer wore a brown Louis Vuitton face mask, a blue leather Chanel fanny pack, and a black cap with white text on the front. Ashanti sported her long wavy dark hair down, and she appeared to be going for a makeup-free look.

The entertainer posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ashanti posed alongside producer Deighton Mckoy who wore a yellow top with black text, sunglasses, and a black face mask with New York written across it. He held up a white sign that read “I am a man! I am a father! I am an American!” in black capital letters. They both raised their arms and looked directly at the camera lens and were photographed captured in the middle of the street where they were surrounded by other protesters.

In the next slide, Ashanti was photographed in the center of a group shot in the middle of Times Square.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 170 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.6 million followers.

“Stay safe out there Ashanti,” one user wrote.

“This is awesome! Love ya Ashanti!” another devotee shared.

“Much love @ashanti!!! Thank u for marching with the people,” remarked a third fan.

“Lady, I love you even more for this,” a fourth admirer commented.

In a separate Instagram upload, Ashanti revealed this was the first protest she took part in.

“I’ve never protested before nor did I think I would ever have to…. we’ve seen the movies we’ve read the books. I come from a family devoted to making change. My grandfather James Davis walked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in Montgomery Alabama in 1965, and here we are in 2020 fighting the same fight all over the world. The energy is shifting tho. It feels different this time,” she stated.

Ashanti isn’t the only high-profile celebrity that has taken part in a protest recently. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariana Grande, Tinashe, Halsey, and Emily Ratajkowski, are a few of many that showed their support in Los Angeles for the Black Lives Matter movement.